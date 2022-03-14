Manitoba Man Charged in Alleged Sexual Assaults from 1980s

Winnipeg police have charged a man as part of a historical sexual assault investigation relating back to the 1980s.

Police say a survivor of a sexual assault contacted them in December 2021 and officers were able to identify two additional survivors. It’s alleged the assaults took place in various locations within Winnipeg.

The survivors, all three of which are now adults, were known to the accused when they were children at the time.

Police arrested Joseph Floyd Delaney, 65, of Lundar, Manitoba on February 24.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, assault and gross indecency.

Delaney has been released to appear in court at a later date.

Police say the accused was involved with church group theatre productions in southwest Winnipeg when the assaults occurred. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).