Police Warn Public After Theft Victims Distracted by Suspect

Winnipeg police are warning the public to be vigilant after three women were recently robbed at shopping locations on Regent Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Police say between last Friday and today, two women in their 70s and a woman in her 60s, were distracted and robbed.

In all three instances, the victims were intentionally distracted by a suspect who either struck up a conversation and in one case, told the victim her vehicle was falsely on a fire. While distracted, wallets and other personal property were stolen from shopping carts.

The victims weren’t injured, but the suspects did attempt to use banking information obtained from the women.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times, especially when being approached by strangers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).