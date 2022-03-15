Five Charged as Part of Drug Trafficking Investigation

WINNIPEG — Five people have been charged after an investigation into an organized crime group attempting to establish themselves in Winnipeg.

The police investigation spanned from September to December 2021, where officers began seeing an increase in gun violence in the city.

With the help of Brandon police, Winnipeg officers arrested three suspects in late November 2021, while also seizing a semi-trailer truck in Brandon. The seizure resulted in 19 kilograms of methamphetamine, two kilograms of fentanyl and one kilogram of cocaine, along with $40,000 in cash.

In February of this year, three search warrants were executed in Winnipeg, where two men from Edmonton were arrested. Police also seized nine kilograms of methamphetamine, eight ounces of fentanyl, and approximately $100,000.

The following people have been charged with drug trafficking and proceeds of crime-related offences:

Curtis Sugira Ndatirwa , 23, of Winnipeg

, 23, of Winnipeg Manveer Singh , 24, of Surrey, BC

, 24, of Surrey, BC Marcu Remington Burt , 25, of Edmonton, AB

, 25, of Edmonton, AB Tushar Thaman , 20, of Edmonton, AB

, 20, of Edmonton, AB Nathan Britton Kelly, 26, of Winnipeg

All five suspects remain in custody.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference: