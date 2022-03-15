Dauphin Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash with Semi

A 68-year-old Dauphin woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 276.

Manitoba RCMP say the collision happened Monday morning south of Rorketon, in the RM of Lakeshore.

According to police, a pickup truck travelling north rear-ended a semi-trailer truck going in the same direction.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased on scene.

The 54-year-old Newdale man driving the semi sustained minor injuries.

Road conditions and poor visibility appear to be factors in the collision.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP continue to investigate.