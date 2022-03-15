Manitoba Ends Last of Public Health Restrictions

WINNIPEG — The last of Manitoba’s COVID-19 public health orders were lifted just after midnight Tuesday.

As of 12:01 a.m., masks are no longer required to be worn in indoor public places. While some settings (such as health-care facilities) and individual businesses will still require masks to be worn, they won’t be mandated by the provincial government. School divisions are also recommending masks still be worn, but they will be optional.

The proof of vaccination requirement was removed on March 1, however, some venues may still request patrons show their QR card to enter.

“We will continue to provide public health recommendations and guidance on COVID-19, but now Manitobans are empowered to make their own decisions about what is right for themselves and their families,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“We know these restrictions have taken a toll on many people’s health and well-being, but we also know that this shift may cause different stress and anxiety for some. This is a process for everyone to take at their own pace and we need to remember to support each other as it happens.”

For schools and child-care facilities, physical distancing requirements and cohorts are also no longer required.

Manitoba has also now moved to limited risk (green) on the Pandemic Response System — its lowest level.

Other restrictions that have now ended include:

Public health orders restricting travel to northern Manitoba

Individual case investigations related to COVID-19 no longer occur and Manitoba will no longer generate key codes for the federal COVID Alert app

Public health no longers require people who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate

Late Monday, Dr. Roussin issued an order terminating the last of Manitoba’s public health restrictions:

