Officers Assaulted During Suspect’s Arrest in RM of Rosser

Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged a man after officers were assaulted in the RM of Rosser.

Police were responding to a call at a business on March 8 regarding two intoxicated men who were refusing to leave. One of them had also reportedly assaulted an employee at the businesses.

Officers located one of the men in the parking lot. While attempting to arrest him, he became combative and assaulted the officers. Additional backup arrived on scene and the 32-year-old was taken into custody.

Zachary Bighetty has been charged with several offences, including assault, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Bighetty remains in custody.

The 36-year-old officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released. The other officer received minor physical injuries and didn’t require medical attention.