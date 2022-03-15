Two Arrested in Assaults on Sheriffs at Portage la Prairie Court

Two people, including a teen girl, have been arrested after sheriff’s officers were assaulted at the Portage la Prairie provincial court building.

RCMP say on March 9, a 34-year-old man was being searched upon entering the court and was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine. When sheriffs placed the man under arrest, he became combative and assaulted them.

A 13-year-old girl, who was with the man, intervened and also assaulted the sheriffs during the arrest. The officers were able to gain control and arrested both suspsects.

Both the man and the teen are facing charges of assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The man was remanded into custody while the girl was released to appear in court on May 30.

The victims, a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, received minor physical injuries, and were treated and released.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.