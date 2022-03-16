Goldeyes Re-Sign Infielder Dakota Conners

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed infielder Dakota Conners for the 2022 season.

Conners hit .235 with one home run and 15 RBI in 66 games while playing in a utility role for the Goldeyes last season. The Alameda, California native reached base in 42 of his 66 games played and batted .351 from July 31st through the end of the season.

“I’m very glad Dakota has signed on for the 2022 season,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Dakota is a fine baseball player with a strong defensive skill set.”

The 26-year-old is entering his third season of professional baseball. He hit .302 as a true rookie for the Pacific Association’s Napa Silverados in 2019, which ranked 11th in the league.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 19 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season.