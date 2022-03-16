Young Girl Attacked on the Way to School in Fort Richmond

Winnipeg police are looking for a man after a young girl was pulled to the ground and dragged while on her way to school on Monday morning.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., the middle-school-aged victim was walking eastbound on Greencrest Avenue towards Ulster Street in the Fort Richmond area when an unknown man approached her from behind.

The victim was able to kick herself free from the attack and the suspect fled. The girl, who wasn’t injured, made it home safely and police were contacted.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’10” to 6’0” in height with an average build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark baggy jeans, a black hoodie/sweater and a toque on his head.

Police say his overall appearance was unkempt and “dirty” and he wore a black mask on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-3296.