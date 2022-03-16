Anola Woman Wins Mega Million Choices Lottery Grand Prize

Maureen Palson of Anola is the big winner in this year’s St. Boniface Mega Million Choices Lottery.

Palson held the lucky ticket number that was drawn during a virtual Facebook event Wednesday, giving her the option of one of five $1.5 million home packages or the option to take $1,250,000 in cash.

The other big winner drawn was Douglas Kiddell from Winnipeg, who shares in the 50/50 Plus prize of $1.5 million, taking home $764,730.

The lottery, which benefits the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, sold out quicker than planned.

“Manitobans made the 2022 lottery our most successful to-date, selling out early with a record-breaking 50/50 PLUS draw,” said Karen Fowler, president and CEO of the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

“Each ticket offers hope for the future by fueling the powerful spirit of compassion and the drive for medical discovery that St. Boniface Hospital has been known for throughout its 150-year history.”

Winners of the lottery’s other draws will be published online within 48 hours and will be notified.