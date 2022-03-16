Police Pursue Man on Stolen Snowmobile in St. Norbert

Winnipeg police chased a man on a stolen snowmobile for almost four hours last weekend before eventually taking him into custody.

Police were called to the St. Norbert area at around noon on March 13 for a report of a man driving a snowmobile illegally on residential roadways.

Officers found the vehicle to be stolen and identified the suspect as someone wanted on a warrant related to firearms charges.

Police utilized their own snowmobiles, the K9 unit and Air 1 to locate the suspect, who travelled an extensive way through the city’s southeast area over the next four hours.

Just before 4 p.m., officers located Curtis McGirr, 40, of Winnipeg and took him into custody.

He has been charged with several offences, including three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Officers also located three stolen snowmobiles as part of the investigation.

McGirr remains in custody.