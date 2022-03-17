Manitoba Reports 395 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Thursday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 395 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday. Of those, 17 are in the intensive care unit.

20 additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Tuxedo Villa (reported Friday)

A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 50s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Health Sciences Centre GH4 (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 50s from the Northern health region (reported Monday)

A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Monday)

A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Tuesday)

A male infant less than one year from the Northern health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 30s from the Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 20s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

Health officials say there are 4,213 active cases, and 127,809 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,723.

The province also announced 247 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 133,745. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Some COVID-19 testing sites closing

On Sunday, March 20, 18 provincial COVID-19 testing sites will close and services will be consolidated at other locations. These sites remain open:

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority: Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Testing Site (445 King St.); Walk in Clinic Garrick Centre (330 Garry St.); Testing Centre (604 St. Mary’s Rd.); Dakota Medical Centre (17-845 Dakota St.); and Minor Illness and Injury Clinic Drive-Thru Testing Site (2055 Notre Dame Ave.)

Prairie Mountain Health: Dauphin Testing Centre (301 Main St. N) and Brandon Drive-Thru Testing Site (Van Horne Ave. E.);

Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority: Selkirk Testing Site (100 Easton Dr.);

Southern Health: Winkler Testing Centre (Southland Mall, R10-777 Norquay Dr.); Steinbach Community Testing Site (365 Reimer Ave.); and Portage la Prairie Testing Site (159-Fifth St. SE); and

Northern Regional Health Authority: Flin Flon General Hospital (Main Entrance); The Pas Testing Centre (328 Fischer Ave.); and Thompson Clinic Testing Centre (Plaza Mall).

PCR tests will continue to be available at these sites to eligible people, which includes pre-operative patients and those at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 who may be eligible for treatment.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.