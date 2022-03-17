Jennifer Jones Joining Forces with Team Zacharias

WINNIPEG — Only three days after announcing the disbanding of Team Jennifer Jones, the Olympic-winning curler is back to skip a new squad.

Jones announced Thursday she is joining forces with Team Zacharias out of Altona, Manitoba for the next quadrennial.

The new partnership will see Jones skip the 2020 World Junior champions and reigning Manitoba Women’s champions as Team Jennifer Jones.

“When I came home from the Olympics, I knew in my heart that I wanted to keep curling,” Jones said in a statement.

“When we realized that our team would be going in different directions, I really put some thought into what team I could put together or what team I could join and I kept coming back to Team Zacharias.”

Mackenzie Zacharias, 22, who curls out of Altona Curling Club, added: “We are so excited for the opportunity to play with and learn from Jennifer Jones, someone who we’ve looked up to in Manitoba for so long.

“Jennifer is a legend in women’s curling and has won everything there is to win. The wealth of experience and knowledge she brings to the curling ice is unmatched but she is also a great person and leader. We absolutely can’t wait to get on the ice next season.”

Team Zacharias — currently ranked 13th in the world — is rounded out by third Karlee Burgess, second Emily Zacharias and lead Lauren Lenentine.