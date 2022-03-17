Police Seize Rifle, Airsoft Pistol in Lord Selkirk Park

A Winnipeg man has been charged as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

Officers were patrolling the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon when they arrested a man in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Aikins Street.

The suspect was known to police and a search of his belongings turned up a sawed-off Lee Enfield bolt-action rifle and a Glock 19 Airsoft pistol with an obliterated serial number concealed in his backpack.

Dezmend Anthony Warchild Linklater, 23, has been charged with several firearms offences.

He remains in custody.