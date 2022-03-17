Work to Begin on St. Mary’s Interchange Project

Crews will begin preliminary work on the first phase of the St. Mary’s Road interchange project this week.

The province says land clearing, as well as roadway connections and utility relocations, will occur in the project area near the South Perimeter Highway.

Motorists are advised to exercise patience and caution when travelling through the area.

Clearing activities will take place at the following locations:

St. Mary’s Road at Redview Drive, on the east side of St. Mary’s Road, south to PTH 100

St. Mary’s Road at Seniuk Road – two intersections including north at PTH 100 and south Seniuk Road at St. Mary’s Road

St. Mary’s Road at Viking Road on the east side

The work is expected to continue into April.