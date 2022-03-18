Home » News » Suspect in Truck Theft Found Sleeping Behind the Wheel

Suspect in Truck Theft Found Sleeping Behind the Wheel

March 18, 2022 3:35 PM | News


Stolen Truck

A man was arrested after police found him sleeping inside a stolen truck near a business in the RM of Rockwood on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP didn’t have to look far for a suspect accused of stealing a truck in the RM of Rockwood on Wednesday.

A business was broken into on Road 78 North at around midnight, where a truck and a front-end loader were stolen. The front-end loader was located down the road near the business, along with a damaged Polaris side by side.

The work truck was still on the property but was stuck in the snow in a gravel pit. When officers approached the truck they noticed it was running, and there was a man who appeared to be sleeping inside. He was arrested without incident.

Side by Side

A damaged side by side found near a business that was broken into in the RM of Rockwood on Wednesday. (RCMP HANDOUT)

The 22-year-old man, from the RM of Rockwood, facing several charges. He was released from custody to appear in court on June 20, 2022.


