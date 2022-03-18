Ubisoft Expanding Winnipeg Operations with $139M Investment

Winnipeg game developer Ubisoft is expanding its studio and workforce as part of a $139 million investment by 2030.

The company made the announcement Friday during a news conference at its Exchange District office.

“The first three years of Ubisoft Winnipeg have already been an exceptional success,” said Michael Henderson, managing director of Ubisoft Winnipeg.

“We look forward to continuing to grow the industry by attracting national and international talent to the city, and investing in the development of innovation & the next generation of talent locally.”

Ubisoft is aiming to create an additional 200 jobs in Manitoba and grow the Winnipeg studio to 300 employees over the next eight years.

The funding will bring Ubisoft’s total investment in Manitoba to $264 million from 2018 to 2030. The company previously announced a target of growing the Winnipeg studio to 100 employees within five years of its founding, which will be met by the end of this month.

Ubisoft will also continue to support local entrepreneurs with a $1 million investment to the ecosystem by 2030.

“This investment in our Winnipeg studio reaffirms Ubisoft’s commitment to both the province of Manitoba and to the development of our technology,” said Nicolas Rioux, Ubisoft’s global deputy vice president of production technology.

“Production technology has always been key to our innovation here at Ubisoft, and its development will enable us to push the boundaries of what is possible in our games.”