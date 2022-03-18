Police Charge Shooting Suspect Already in Custody

Winnipeg police have charged a man in relation to a shooting last fall.

A man in his 40s was injured on October 4, 2021 when he was shot in the face near Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street.

The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

A police investigation has now determined the victim and suspect were both known to each other prior to the shooting. According to police, they were both driving in a vehicle together down a back lane near McKenzie Street and Parr Avenue when the shooting occurred. The accused fled the scene on foot.

On Wednesday, police attended Headingley Correctional Centre and arrested Jonathon Gunn, 29, of Winnipeg.

Gunn was already in custody on unrelated charges but has since been charged with attempted murder.