WRHA Warns of Cash for COVID Vaccine Text Scam

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is alerting the community that supposed text messages from the WRHA are not legitimate.

Texts began flowing Friday to Manitobans offering a $100 payment for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine with the WRHA listed as the sender.

The text includes a link to a fraudulent website asking recipients to register to receive their payment.

Late Friday evening, the health authority issued a statement warning that the texts are a scam.

“Recipients are advised not to click on any links or provide any personal information in response,” the statement said.

“We would also like to remind the community that the WRHA does not solicit personal information or conduct financial business via text message.”

The WRHA says the scam has been reported to the Canadian Cyber Security Centre for further review and investigation.