Bridge at St. Andrews Lock and Dam Temporary Closing

The bridge at St. Andrews Lock and Dam in Lockport will temporarily close to vehicle traffic on Monday.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says the closure will be to accommodate the replacement of the bridge’s deck.

The closure will be in effect from Monday, March 21 at 10 p.m. until Tuesday, March 22 at 6 a.m.

During that time, all lanes will be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, who will cross the bridge using a walkway constructed along the south side of the bridge. Cyclists are asked to dismount their bikes when using the walkway.