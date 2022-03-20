Man in Critical Condition Following Crash in Prairie Pointe

A man remains in hospital in critical condition following a pedestrian-vehicle crash in the Prairie Pointe neighbourhood on Saturday.

Winnipeg police were called to the 100 block of Berry Hill Road, just west of Kenaston Boulevard and Waverley Street, at around 7 p.m.

Police say a pedestrian was transported to hospital by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and STARS Air Ambulance, where he remains.

The man driving the vehicle remained at the scene and met with officers.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.