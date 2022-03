Manitoba RCMP have seized drugs, weapons and cash from a home in Portage la Prairie.

Officers executed a search warrant on 1st Street NW on March 18, where they located a handgun, three rifles (one sawed-off), two sawed-off shotguns, a crossbow, ammunition, 120 grams of methamphetamine, 93 grams of cocaine, prescription pills and cash.

Sheldon Bazin, 27, of Portage la Prairie has been arrested and charged with several offences. He remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.