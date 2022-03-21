Police Revive Man on Ground Experiencing Overdose

Winnipeg police officers were able to save a man’s life on Saturday after he experienced a drug overdose.

Police were flagged down in the 300 block of Portage Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. for an unresponsive man on the ground.

Officers and staff from Street Connections administered multiple doses of naloxone to revive the man.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service also attended and provided another dose of naloxone. The man was stabilized and subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police officers in Winnipeg have carried naloxone since 2016 and administered the medication 47 times last year.

Members of the public can request a take-home naloxone kit from Street Connections by visiting their office at 496 Hargrave Street Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.