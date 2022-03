Our Lady Peace to Play The Burt on June 15

Canadian alt-rock band Our Lady Peace will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre this spring.

The “Wonderful Future Theatrical Experience,” a first-of-its-kind sit down show that combines decades of Our Lady Peace music with one-on-one HoloPresence-powered, real-time holographic conversation with futurist Ray Kurzweil, will take place on June 15 in Winnipeg.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.