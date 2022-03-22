Jason Mraz to Play at The Burt July 23

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz is embarking on a summer tour with a stop in Winnipeg.

Mraz will perform at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Saturday, July 23 with guest Raining Jane.

“I lalalalove performing live – especially with my friends, the fantastic foursome that is Raining Jane,” Mraz said in a release. “We’ll be sharing songs throughout my catalog as well as new songs from our upcoming album, currently in progress. Join us. You will lalalalove it.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.