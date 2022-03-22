Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Jaylen Smith

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed left-handed pitcher Jaylen Smith for the 2022 season.

Smith made 13 relief appearances last season for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Rookie Florida Complex League affiliate. The Killeen, Texas native tied for fourth in the 18-team league with four saves. In 14.2 innings pitched, the 22-year-old Smith struck out 12 and allowed just eight hits.

“Jaylen has a good arm and he has some upside,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “The skill set and talent is there. He was up to 92 mph in spring training. He’s hungry and wants to be here, and I’m excited to bring him along.”

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 20 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season.