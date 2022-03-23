Access Credit Union Returns $13.1M to Members

Access Credit Union has returned $13.1 million in cash to its members, making it a record payout for the credit union.

“It is important that Access Credit Union remains true to its cooperative values,” said Larry Davey, president and CEO.

“Whether that be through volunteer and donation efforts in our communities, or by returning an unprecedented patronage payout to our loyal members, we are a true coop and we will continue to place emphasis on those values into the future.”

Access and Crosstown Civic Credit Union merged in January 2021. Following last year’s merger, Access Credit Union announced an $8.2 million member return, which at the time, was the largest cash back reward to date.

Based on 2021 overall growth, Access says its increase in scale and success enabled the organization to deliver the record payout as it continues to grow.

“We are proud of the accomplishments achieved last year and are eager to return the associated earnings to our valued members, while maintaining a strong equity position for the future,” said Ingrid Loewen, board chair.

The credit union, currently the second-largest in Manitoba, serves 92,000 members through 26 locations across southern Manitoba and Winnipeg.

