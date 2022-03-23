Manitoba Government to Present 2022 Budget on April 12

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has set the date of April 12 to present its 2022 budget.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said Wednesday the budget will outline the province’s financial priorities and plan for a strong economic and social recovery.

“Budget 2022 is about strengthening our health-care system, focusing on affordability, finding ways to invest in our communities and protecting Manitoba’s environment,” said Friesen. “We must continue to rebuild our economy and work toward resolving something that everyone is concerned about — making life more affordable.”

A provincial budget consultation process saw more than 51,000 Manitobans provide their input via telephone town halls, virtual meetings for stakeholders and the public, and an online survey.

Among those who answered the online survey, the number one priority for the upcoming budget was health care. Nearly one-half of those who completed the survey indicated that improving education and increasing support related to mental health and addictions is a high priority. About one-third said investing in infrastructure and preparing for the effects of climate change are high priorities.