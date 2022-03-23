CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Manitoba Opera Gala Concert

A celebratory gala will close Manitoba Opera‘s 2021-22 season on Saturday, April 2.

The evening at the Centennial Concert Hall will include opera favourites, such as soprano Andriana Chuchman, mezzo-soprano Catherine Daniel, tenor David Pomeroy, and baritone James Westman.

Accompanied by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Tyrone Paterson, the singers will showcase a selection of treasured works by beloved composers including Puccini, Verdi, Bizet, and Mozart. Winnipeg soprano Monica Huisman will host the evening, providing a singer’s perspective on the music selections.

In-person tickets are $65 and $40 plus GST and venue fees. A livestream will be available for $25 plus GST. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and other information, visit MBOpera.ca.

*Patrons will be required to show proof of full vaccination and to wear a mask while inside the Centennial Concert Hall, except when consuming food or beverages. Those attending are encouraged to dust off their “fancy duds” and join in on the festivities by wearing their special occasion clothing.

