RWB Receiving $7.5M from Province for Campus Upgrades

WINNIPEG — The province is providing the Royal Winnipeg Ballet with $7.5 million to further develop its downtown campus.

Phase two of the RWB’s $30 million campus expansion and modernization plan will include a new student living centre and extensive infrastructure enhancements across the organization’s other facilities.

“With the help of our partners at the Province of Manitoba and our private sector supporters, we are taking a significant step forward in our ambitious plan for substantial capital improvements across our illustrious campus in downtown Winnipeg,” said André Lewis, artistic director and CEO, Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

“Together, we will ensure that the RWB stays at the forefront of the art form of dance and continues to rank among the best ballet companies and schools in the world.”

Phase two is slated for completion in March 2024 and will see significant improvements to the RWB studios, including energy efficiency measures, fully integrating the studios with the new student living centre. Enhancements to the production shop and warehouse will also be completed.

Aside from the provincial funding announced Wednesday, the RWB has secured $15 million in private funding towards its $30-million fundraising goal.