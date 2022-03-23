Suspect Sought After Girl Sexually Assaulted in Stairwell

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a building stairwell downtown on Monday.

Police say the victim was waiting in a bus shelter at the corner of Portage Avenue and Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. when a man began talking to her. The suspect convinced the girl to walk with him and took her to a stairwell off Lombard Avenue and Rorie Street, where she was seriously sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as Indigenous in appearance, with shaggy hair and a dirty appearance. He was wearing unkempt clothing and had a scar above his eyebrow. He was wearing a black jacket and carried a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).