Winnipeg Police Officer Charged with Driving Offences

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged with driving offences for a crash that occurred last fall while on duty.

The Independent Investigation Unit says Cst. Bradley Louden has been charged with dangerous driving and misuse of emergency vehicle equipment.

The charges stem from a crash with a civilian vehicle on October 28, 2021, at the intersection of Main Street and College Avenue.

The IIU says the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Health Sciences Centre with a fractured vertebrae. Two police officers were also transported to hospital, with one suspected to

have sustained a broken arm.

Cst. Louden was issued a summons to appear in court on May 16, 2022 in Winnipeg.