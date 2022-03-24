Cell Guard Charged with Sexual Assault of Inmate

A civilian working as a cell guard at the Little Grand Rapids RCMP detachment has been charged with sexual assault on a female inmate.

Manitoba RCMP say the incident happened last Sunday morning when a 39-year-old woman had been lodged overnight at the detachment. The following day, on March 21, the woman reported to police she had been sexually assaulted by a man guarding the cells.

Police say a civilian contractor hired from the community was working the night shift when he entered the woman’s cell, offered her alcohol and touched her inappropriately several times.

Donald James Fraser, 54, was arrested and charged with sexual assault. He was released to appear in court on July 27, 2022.

Police say only under exigent circumstances are guards permitted to enter a cell without a RCMP officer present. No RCMP officer was present when Fraser entered the cell.

The Little Grand Rapids Detachment has five cells and two were occupied at the time of the occurrence. The suspect didn’t enter the other cell.

RCMP continue to investigate.