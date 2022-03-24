Manitoba Reports 369 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Thursday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 369 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday. Of those, 18 are in the intensive care unit.

15 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 100s from Southern Health (reported Friday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from Southern Health and linked to the outbreak at Eastview Place (reported Saturday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 50s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Heath region and linked to the Dr. Gendreau Personal Care Home (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 60s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 50s from the Northern health region, linked to the outbreak at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Calvary Place Personal Care home (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at River Park Gardens Personal Care Home (reported Thursday)

Health officials say there are 3,689 active cases, and 129,331 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,739.

The province also announced 209 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 134,759. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.