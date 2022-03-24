Manitoba Temporarily Absorbing VLT Licencing Fees

The Manitoba government will absorb licencing fees on video lottery terminals in the province to give businesses a leg up.

Scott Fielding, minister responsible for the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation, says the credit will run for six months.

“Manitoba’s VLT siteholders faced tremendous financial pressures and significant revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Fielding.

“By Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries absorbing the VLT licensing fees, it will help ease their financial burden and is yet another example of how our government is supporting Manitoba businesses and helping them thrive as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA) levies an annual $425 licensing fee for each VLT to cover costs associated with regulatory compliance and inspection of sites. Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries collects a portion of these fees from siteholders each week and remits them to the LGCA.

Fielding says the move will benefit more than 450 VLT siteholders and will save local business owners approximately $1.34 million.