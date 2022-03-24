Red River Co-op to Eliminate Plastic Bags from Grocery Stores

WINNIPEG — Red River Co-op is aligning with its grocery store competitors by eliminating single-use plastic bags next month.

Beginning on Earth Day, April 22, plastic bags will no longer be available at the nine Red River Co-op food stores in Winnipeg.

“Last year, we sold over 2.2 million bags,” said Sara Fournier, vice-president of food and pharmacy operations. “We believe that this Earth Day is a great opportunity to move away from single-use plastic bags at our checkouts and offer reusable options to our customers.”

The grocer has been charging for plastic bags since 2018, with the profits going to the Green Action Centre to support their food waste reduction and composting educational programming.

Customers who forget to bring their reusable bags when grocery shopping can purchase a reusable cloth bag for 25 cents at the till.