Manitoba RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a disturbance at a home in the RM of Reynolds.

Police were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday and located a 39-year-old man with critical injuries who was pronounced deceased on scene.

A 22-year-old man, who also lived at the home, was taken into custody. He wasn’t injured.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.