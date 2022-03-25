Lorette Woman Dies Following Crash East of Elie

A 61-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Elie, Manitoba.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes on March 8 when poor driving conditions were present throughout the area.

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition and died on Thursday.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage from the area between 1:15 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. to contact the Headingley / Stonewall detachment at (204) 888-0358.