Province and First Nations Advocacy Group Team Up to Create Youth Healing Lodge

By The Canadian Press

THOMPSON, Man. — The Manitoba government and a First Nations advocacy group are working together on what the government says is a first-of-its-kind youth healing lodge in the province.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the province is providing $2 million in funding to Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak to create and operate a youth community healing lodge in the northern city of Thompson.

Goertzen says the lodge is to provide more justice resources in the north and lower the use of RCMP cells for non-violent youth detained for intoxication.

The project is to be completed in three phases, starting with helping youth return to their communities and connect with their culture.

The second and third phases are to include building the healing lodge and enhancing mental-health and addiction supports.

Grand Chief Garrison Settee says the lodge will provide the opportunity for interventions and resources led by First Nations.