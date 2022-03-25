Who’s Calling? Manitoba’s New 584 Area Code

WINNIPEG — First came 204, then 431, and soon, you can add 584 to your dialling repertoire.

Beginning on October 29, 2022, Manitoba will have a new area code in the mix to meet the growing demand for new telephone numbers.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” said Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

“The new area code 584 will be added to the current area codes already in use in Manitoba.”

Manitoba’s first area code, 204, has been in use since 1947. The second area code of 431 was introduced in 2012.

According to the Telecommunications Alliance, consumers and businesses who request a new phone number after October 29 may receive one with the new area code. Numbers that are recycled by service providers and given out as new may still come with a 204 or 431 area code.

Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will not be affected and will still be dialled using only three digits.