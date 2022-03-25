Morden Corn & Apple Festival Returning After Two Years

A popular Manitoba summer festival is making a return after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic.

The Morden Corn & Apple Festival, the largest street festival in the province, will be back from August 26-28.

“It’s been an interesting last two years,” said Tim Hodge, the festival’s executive director. “We’ve been able to use the time to plan for the future in a way that we never could accomplish with the normal annual schedule of the Corn & Apple Festival. We are coming out of the pandemic in a strong position and couldn’t be more excited to be planning a fairly normal Festival.”

The festival provides attendees with free corn on the cob, apple juice and entertainment on three stages. More than 200 vendors and artisans will be set up over three days, while a midway will keep kids of all ages entertained.

“The only area of the festival that we won’t be able to include this summer is our parade”, said Hodge, adding it will return in 2023. “We believe our parade is one of the longest in Manitoba, but due to volunteer and time constraints we’ll be waiting a year to bring the parade back.”

The Morden Corn & Apple Festival draws around 80,000 annual visitors and provides more than 50,000 cobs of free hot, buttered corn.

Hodge says organizers are actively seeking volunteers to help with the festival. During a normal year, approximately 1,300 people help out. Anyone willing to lend their time can register online.