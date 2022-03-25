St. Norbert Home Destroyed by Fire

WINNIPEG — A two-storey home in the 100 block of Turnbull Drive is considered a total loss after a fire early Friday.

The home, located in the St. Norbert area of Winnipeg, became engulfed in flames just before 5 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the structure and had to use an aerial ladder and hand lines due to safety concerns.

As the home falls outside of the city’s water district, crews used a water tanker to shuttle water to the scene. The Ritchot Fire Department also responded, delivering an additional water tanker to fight the fire.

Four people were able to safely evacuate the home and no injuries were reported.

The home suffered extensive structural damage to the roof and floors. The cause remains under investigation and no damage estimate is available.

Residents are asked to avoid the area due to local road closures as crews remain on scene.