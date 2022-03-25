Three Temporary Road Closures on Winnipeg Streets

Three temporary road closures will be in effect over the next few days in Winnipeg.

The city warned motorists on Friday of the following closures affecting Ellice Avenue, Prairie Grove Road, and Marion Street.

Ellice Avenue, from Sherbrook Street to Furby Street, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, March 26 at 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. for a special event.

Prairie Grove Road, from Four Mile Road to Sioux Road, will be temporarily closed on Sunday, March 27 from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. for railway crossing repairs.

Marion Street, from Archibald Street to Nicolas Avenue, including both the north and south sidewalks, will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 28 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, March 29 at 6 a.m. for railway crossing repairs.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.