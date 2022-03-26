Province Increasing Water Levels in Grand Beach Provincial Park

The province has started work to improve water flow between Grand Beach Lagoon and Lake Winnipeg.

Water levels between the two points have remained low for more than a decade, impacting recreational boating and angling in the lagoon.

Climate, Environment and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton says the low water levels have resulted in cottagers and park visitors having fewer opportunities to enjoy the waterway.

“Grand Beach is one of Manitoba’s top destinations and we want to preserve this beautiful provincial park and its unique features for future generations to enjoy,” said Wharton.

“For more than a decade, low channel levels between the Grand Beach Lagoon and Lake Winnipeg have been a concern for many cottagers, park visitors and boaters. This important and strategic investment in Grand Beach Provincial Park further demonstrates our government’s commitment to protecting and enhancing Manitoba’s provincial parks system.”

The estimated $180,000 project will see excavating down to 216.5 metres elevation, which is approximately one metre below the average water level of the lake. As lake water levels vary, the amount of water in the channel will vary from year to year. For an average year, the channel can be expected to have around one metre of water depth, added Wharton.

The project is part of a larger $8 million initiative to upgrade wastewater infrastructure within Grand Beach Provincial Park.