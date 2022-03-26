Suspect Charged in Cable Thefts from Winnipeg ISP

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after they say he stole aerial cable from an internet service provider, costing the company $100,000 in replacement and repair costs.

The unnamed company reported the thefts to police in early February and the investigation began.

The thefts caused disruptions to both residential and business customers in Winnipeg.

Police worked closely with the company to identify a suspect. On March 24, detectives arrested a man who was in the process of attempting to retrieve a previously cut cable.

Jeffrey Alexander Sholdra, 45, of Winnipeg has been charged with nine counts of thefts over $9,000. He remains in custody.

Sholdra was also charged in 2019 for allegedly stealing copper wiring and piping from a Pembina Highway construction site.

— — —

Arrest made in pharmacy fragrance thefts

Police have arrested a Winnipeg man after high-end fragrances totalling approximately $28,000 were stolen from drugstores in the city.

One suspect was linked to 11 separate instances, as well as the theft of high-end sunglasses on three separate locations at a retail optical outlet valued at $3,000.

Steven Mitchell Rogoski, 27, has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.