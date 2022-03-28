New EMS Stations for Portage la Prairie, Crystal City

The province has opened two new emergency medical services stations in Portage la Prairie and Crystal City as part of a $3.8 million investment.

“Emergency response teams, local health-care staff and residents of Southern Health-Santé Sud will all greatly benefit from these new facilities,” said Jane Curtis, CEO of Southern Health-Santé Sud.

“Workflow out of these stations has fundamentally improved to better support the delivery of emergency services across the region and provincially.”

The Portage la Prairie EMS station — the fourth busiest in Manitoba outside of Winnipeg — handled 3,100 calls last year.

The new 5,834-sq.-ft. facility, which replaces a station located in an old fire hall in nearby Southport, was constructed on the same site as Portage District General Hospital and includes a five-bay garage, offices, crew space and an area for training and meetings.

The Crystal City station is 1,800 sq. ft. and provides EMS staff with a larger station that has ample office space and staff areas, as well as vehicle space that meets modern requirements for emergency service vehicles.

“We now have more modern facilities that provide more suitable space for staff, training and vehicles, which benefits staff and everyone in the region who will be served through these stations,” said Scott Noble, regional director of EMS, Shared Health.