Lynn Lake Woman Dies After Collision with Reversing Vehicle

A 52-year-old woman from Lynn Lake was killed Sunday when a vehicle backed up and struck her.

The collision happened at around 2:20 a.m. on Sherritt Avenue in Lynn Lake, Manitoba.

RCMP say the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

A 60-year-old woman from Brochet has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

RCMP continue to investigate.