Manitoba Improves Online Campground Booking System

WINNIPEG — Short-term changes are being made to Manitoba’s online campground booking system for the 2022 season.

Beginning April 4, reservations will begin to open for provincial park campgrounds, yurts, cabins and group-use areas.

The process will be staggered to alleviate common headaches users tend to experience every year, such as being kicked out of the waiting queue, not being able to load the website and frequent connection timeouts.

“Our government understands that having easily accessible operations of the parks reservation service is part of the experience and we have implemented short-term changes to help improve this year’s bookings,” said Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton.

“We want to thank visitors for their patience as we work diligently on implementing a new reservation system for future seasons.”

Wharton says a new system is expected to be in place by 2023, but until then, several technical improvements have been made to the existing parks reservation service, including:

Additional computing resources added to increase system performance

Improvements to increase stability of the queue and reduce the likelihood of users losing their place in line

Immediate confirmations at the time of booking provided by an on-screen message with a confirmation email sent within 24 hours

Bookings will be staggered over five days instead of three on the following dates:

April 4 at 7 a.m. for all cabins, yurts and group-use areas

April 6 at 7 a.m. for campsite reservations at Birds Hill, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore and West Hawk Lake

April 8 at 7 a.m. for campsite reservations at all western and northern region parks (Asessippi, Bakers Narrows, Clearwater Lake, Duck Mountain, Manipogo, Paint Lake, Rainbow Beach, Rivers, Spruce Woods, Turtle Mountain, William Lake and Wekusko Falls)

April 11 at 7 a.m. for campsite reservations at Grand Beach, Nopiming and all remaining Whiteshell campgrounds (Caddy Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, Betula Lake and White Lake)

April 13 at 7 a.m. for all remaining locations (Birch Point, Camp Morton, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield, Watchorn and Winnipeg Beach)

Online and call centre reservations will begin April 4 at 7 a.m. In Winnipeg, you can call (204) 948-3333 and 1 888-482-2267 outside the city. While online or call centre reservations are preferred, walk-in reservations and in-person payment arrangements can be made at 200 Saulteaux Cres. in Winnipeg and will be available beginning April 4 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.