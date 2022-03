Rockers Styx and Nancy Wilson from Heart are coming to Winnipeg in the fall.

The show at Canada Life Centre on October 18 will be the last on a cross-Canada tour that kicks off in Victoria, B.C. on October 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Styx will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at StyxWorld.com.