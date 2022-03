A 35-year-old woman from Bloodvein First Nation has died after being struck by a vehicle south of Berens River.

The crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Monday on River River Road.

Manitoba RCMP say a vehicle was travelling south at the time, from Berens River to Bloodvein, and collided with a pedestrian who was on the roadway.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old Selkirk woman, wasn’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.